Anambra First Lady urges return to Communal Child Upbringing, cautions Mothers over Social Media Influence

The Wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo has called for a return to the communal pattern of child upbringing, which places the eye of the society on the growth and development of the child.

Mrs Soludo made the call on Friday during a Mothers’ Wellness Summit, held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

The summit, with the theme, ‘Mothers’ Wellbeing : The Pillar of Every Home,’ was put together by the Women Initiative for Greater Anambra, WIGA in collaboration with the Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo initiative.

It brought together Anambra women from various communities in the state, as well as Anambra women living beyond the shores of the state.

Addressing the women, Mrs Soludo posited that the society was far better when the child was perceived as belonging to everyone, enabling any mother to caution, reprimand or punish any child found to be erring.

She bemoaned the present practice where the upbringing of the child is done by the mother alone, while the society stands aloof.

Mrs Soludo reminded mothers that the wayward children that they fail to correct today may become a menace to the society tomorrow, and in turn, negatively impact their own children, who they may have diligently trained.

The governor’s wife also harped on women to take very good care of themselves, what they eat and how they live, noting that only a healthy body, can undertake the onerous task of home-keeping which God has bestowed on women.

“This summit is to emphasize the need for us as women to take good care of our bodies.

“We must go back to organic foods that actually cost less and deemphasize consumption of synthesized foods, whose compositions are alien to us.

“As a mother, devote time for exercise, rest appropriately and maintain good mental health for yourself,” she advised.

The Anambra First Lady reiterated the commitment of the Anambra State Governor under Professor Chukwuma Soludo, towards the welfare of women and children, noting that this informs the numerous policies he has adopted to better their lives.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman on the occasion and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ernest Ezeajughi remarked that women are critical in the efforts to secure the state, stressing that the government needs their support in the building of a livable and prosperous state.

Ezeajughi, who spoke on the security initiatives of the state government, urged the women to persuade their children in the bushes to come out and embrace meaningful ventures, as the government is out to sanitize the state.

The convener of the summit and Chairperson, Idemili South LGA, Mrs. Amaka Obi, explained that the idea behind the summit was to stress the importance of healthy living and to inform the women on the numerous women-friendly policies of the state government, to enable them to access them in their areas.

In a presentation, an Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Prof Brian Adinma advocated routine check-up for women, noting that wellness check-ups have been proven to be effective in reducing sudden deaths by 70 percent.

In their separate remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike and his Women and Social Welfare counterpart, Mrs Ify Obinabo commended the governor’s wife for what she has been doing through her Healthy Living NGO, which they said, has impacted the lives of women and children immensely in the state.