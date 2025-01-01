 Solemnity Synopsis: World Peace through Mary

Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God – January 1, 2025.

Readings: Numbers 6:22-27; Responsorial Psalm PS 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8(R.v.2a); Galatians 4:4-7 & Gospel Luke 2:16-21.

In the first reading, God commanded Moses to bless the sons and daughters of Israel.

In the second reading, St. Paul assures that we have received the spirit of adoption as God’s sons and daughters.

The Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) kept everything that was said about her son pondering it in her heart as the gospel relates. The visit of the shepherds, circumcision and naming of Jesus indicates how God mixes with us and how we must cooperate with his will. Amid intractable violence in Ukraine, Gaza and Nigeria, constant recourse to the BVM will bring us the much-needed respite.

Introduction

Today being 1st January 2025 is the solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God. Incidentally too, today is the “World Day of Peace” – a celebration that was established by Pope Paul VI in 1968 as a day in which the Mass for peace is said throughout the Catholic world. Our reflection today prepares our minds to learn from Mary’s school of love and fidelity to God’s will. Theotokos which means Mary as Mother of God being one of the dogmas of the Blessed Virgin Mary prepares us as her children to respond to the will of God.

Background and summary of the readings

In the first reading (Numbers 6:22-27), God commanded Moses to bless the sons and daughters of Israel. The invocation of divine benediction upon the children of Israel signals dependence on God who is dependable and merciful. There is no proper time to seek God’s blessings than the beginning of the year which makes the reading apt.

In the second reading (Galatians 4:4-7), St. Paul assures that we have received the spirit of adoption as God’s sons and daughters. He also discloses that this was made possible through the incarnation of Christ who humbled himself to be born of a woman, the BVM who is the mother of God. The text assures that we have being given the spirit of his Son which makes us cry “Abba! Father.” This means that we are no longer slaves since we have a father and a mother who are always there to listen to our needs.

The Blessed Virgin Mary kept everything that was said about her son pondering it in her heart as the gospel (Luke 2:16-21) relates. The visit of the shepherds, circumcision and naming of Jesus indicates how God mixes with us and how we must cooperate with his will. The generosity of Joseph and Mary in showing their Son to the shepherds is something that we should think about.

What is a Dogma?

A dogma is the official teaching of the Catholic Church pertaining to faith and morals proclaimed by the Magisterium (the teaching body of the Church) through the Roman Pontiff which is binding on all Catholics. Dogmas are lights along the path of faith; they illuminate and make faith secure (John 8:31-32). Built upon divine foundations, dogmas are firmly rooted in scripture as evident in the Holy Scripture (Cf. Matthew 18:18 & 16:18-19, John 21:16 & Luke 10:16).

Theotokos as Dogma

Why does the Catholic Church teach that Mary is the Mother of God? Because the child Jesus, who is the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity, is described as Holy and addressed as the Son of God in Luke 1:35. Mary’s Cousin Elizabeth in Luke 1:43 would also inquire rhetorically, “Why should I be honoured with such a visit by the Mother of my Lord?”

Taken as a reference in Aramaic, the title “the Mother of my Lord” would refer to Jesus Christ as Adonai “My Lord.” Theotokos is traced to the Council of Ephesus in 431, the third Ecumenical Council. Earlier, St. Athanasius (373) had argued that theotokos shows that the true humanity of Christ pre-existed.

It was Cyril of Alexandra who rose against Nestorius, the Patriarch of Constantinople (Turkey) who held that Mary was only the mother of the human Jesus and not God. St. Cyril defended the teaching that Mary is theotokos because she gave birth to the Word of God made flesh. Since then, the Catholic Church has upheld the teaching that Christ has two natures, human and divine insisting that the Virgin Mary gave Christ humanity. As such, Theotokos simply means “God-bearer.”

Mary in Islam

Muslims hold the BVM in high esteem. Interestingly, in the Holy Quran, there is no woman mentioned except Maryam, the Mother of Isa, Jesus whom Christians regard as the Christ. Chapter 3 of the Holy Quran is called “family of Maryam” and chapter 19 is titled “Maryam.” Chapter 3:34 says Mary was born without original sin; she never committed any sin in her life and she was ever virgin. Also, Quran chapter 50:23 reveals that she went to heaven with her physical body describing the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into heaven.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Seek God’s blessings: Just as Moses blessed the people in the first reading, we must commit ourselves to God’s care while seeking his blessings to “keep us, let his face shine upon us and be gracious to us.”

2. Seek the infant King: As we start a New Year, the Church invites us to imitate the Shepherds in seeking the infant King while assuring that his Mother, Mary, would not refuse to show us her son.

3. Pray through Mary: We are assured that just as the BVM did it for the couple at Cana in Galilee when they ran short of wine (Cf. John 2:1-11), she will do no less for us if we “do whatever he tells us.”

4. Share with others: By showing their son to the shepherds, Jesus and Mary teach us to develop a generous spirit through sharing our time, treasure and talent for the work of God.

5. Sue for peace: Amid intractable violence in Ukraine, Gaza and Africa (Nigeria), we are challenged to use the World Day of Prayer for Peace to initiate and sustain peace engagements in terms of ecumenism and dialogue with others.

Summary Lines

1. In the first reading, God commanded Moses to bless the sons and daughters of Israel.

2. In the second reading, St. Paul assures that we have received the spirit of adoption as God’s sons and daughters.

3. He also discloses that this was made possible through the incarnation of Christ who humbled himself to be born of a woman, the BVM who is the mother of God.

4. The Blessed Virgin Mary kept everything that was said about her son, pondering it in her heart as the gospel relates.

5. The visit of the shepherds, circumcision and naming of Jesus indicates how God mixes with us and how we must cooperate with his will.

Conclusion

The celebration of Mary as Theotokos and “World Day of Peace” on the first day of the New Year makes it easier for us to situate our New Year Commitments around the spiritual rather than the physical. This must necessarily relate to our personal and public lives. It is our earnest prayer that all Marian groups and indeed all Christians will use this day to not only pray peace in the world but be more committed in exhibiting “a lively faith animated by charity.” May the peace of Christ reign in our hearts, in our homes and our country Nigeria – Happy New Year!

Justine John DYIKUK Ph.D Researcher University of Strathclyde Glasgow, UK.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...