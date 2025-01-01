“I Don’t Love Music, but We’re Friends”-  Odumodublvck

Nigerian singer Odumodublvck has sparked conversations with his remarks about his relationship with music.

In a recent interview, the Declan Rice crooner revealed that, despite his success, music hasn’t done anything for him beyond what he has put into it.

Speaking openly, Odumodublvck described music as a “reliable friend” but made it clear that love isn’t part of the equation.

The singer explained that his success in music is purely the result of his hard work and dedication. “I don’t love music. But music and I are friends,” he said. “One thing I respect about music is that it’s a stand-up guy. When music says it’s going to do something, it does it. It meets you at the point of your effort.”

Odumodublvck emphasized that music doesn’t play favorites. “Whatever work you put into music is exactly what it gives back to you. Music doesn’t cheat. But for me to say I love music? No, no, no. Music hasn’t gone out of its way to do anything for me it’s all been about the effort I’ve put in.”

He ended his thoughts by acknowledging his no-nonsense relationship with his craft. “I don’t have a problem with music, and music shouldn’t have a problem with me saying I don’t love her. It’s just the way it is.”

Love or not, his hard work and authenticity continue to make him a standout artist.

