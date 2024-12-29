Sokoto State Governor Approves 2025 Budget, Promises More Development Projects

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill into law, pledging to implement more developmental projects that will benefit the people of the state.

Reflecting on the achievements of 2024, Governor Aliyu described the year’s budget implementation as a success, emphasizing his commitment to continuing and expanding people-centered initiatives.

“In the outgoing year, we successfully executed numerous developmental projects that positively impacted the lives of our people,” he stated. “Insha Allah, we will sustain this momentum and bring even more dividends of democracy to our citizens.”

The governor also reiterated his administration’s dedication to combating banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

He expressed gratitude to the state lawmakers for their swift passage of the bill, commending their commitment to improving the people’s lives.

Additionally, Governor Aliyu thanked the citizens for their prayers and unwavering support for his administration.

Earlier, Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga, highlighted the rigorous review process the lawmakers undertook to align the budget with the needs and aspirations of the electorate.

He praised the governor for the progress made in delivering essential projects and assured him of the legislature’s continued support for his policies and programs aimed at transforming the state.

