NEDC Begins Construction of Solar-Powered Boreholes in Yobe State

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), led by Managing Director/CEO Muhammad G. Alkali, started constructing solar-powered mega boreholes in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, on Saturday.

The project, supervised by the Director of Finance and Administration, Dr. Garba Iliya, aims to provide the community with sustainable access to clean water.

Each borehole has a 109,000-liter reservoir and a dedicated operational switch to ensure an efficient and steady water supply.

The solar-powered design reduces dependence on costly energy sources, addressing water shortages while promoting environmental sustainability.

The project includes fencing and securing the borehole sites and creating a water distribution network to ensure fair access for all residents.

During a recent site inspection, Dr. Iliya met with community leaders to reaffirm the NEDC’s commitment to completing the project quickly.

He praised the residents for their patience and highlighted the Commission’s dedication to improving living conditions and driving sustainable development in the Northeast.

