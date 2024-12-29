South Africa’s G20 Chairmanship: Unique Opportunity for Optimizing Economic Partnership With Africa

The Group of 20 (G20) is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU). It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development, through annual meetings of Heads of State and Heads of Government. The G20 was created in 1999 in response to several world economic crises, and South Africa has been the only African member in the Group. However, in September 2023, at the 18th G20 Summit, Indian PM Narendra Modi announced that the African Union (AU) has been included as a member of the G20, making it the 21st member of the intergovernmental forum. South Africa takes over the G20 presidency in 2025.

In mid-December 2024, Brand South Africa’s General Manager, Lefentse Nokaneng discussed in this insightful interview the significance of the G20 forum, the multifaceted prospects, and unique opportunities G20 could offer Africa. Here are the interview excerpts:

What are the aspirations, as South Africa prepares to take over G20 presidency from Brazil, for Africa?

Lefentse Nokaneng: As South Africa prepares to take over the G20 presidency from Brazil in 2025, our aspirations for Africa have always been clear and compelling. As a founding member of the G20, South Africa has played a pivotal role in advocating for Africa’s inclusion within this influential multilateral forum.

Under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainable Development,” South Africa’s presidency presents a significant opportunity to advance crucial reforms in the global governance system, ensuring that it is more representative of and responsive to the developmental needs of Africa and the Global South. To this, by focusing on reforms to the multilateral trading system and the global financial architecture, we aim to effectively address the pressing challenges of underdevelopment and transform the fortunes of the most vulnerable communities, many of whom reside in Africa.

As the leading economy on the continent, South Africa is deeply committed to unlocking Africa’s vast potential and fostering inclusive growth through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). We envision a G20 agenda that not only amplifies Africa’s voice but also drives collaborative efforts toward sustainable development aligned with the aspirations of the Pact for the Future and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. This vision aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which aims to realize “The Africa We Want,” ultimately improving the lives of all Africans.

But generally, how Africa, as a continent, so far benefited from G20, and what concretely can we underscore as remarkable achievements?

LN: The inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 can be underscored as a key achievement for the continent, providing a crucial platform for African nations to have a voice and to engage directly with major economic powers on key issues, that affect them, such as debt relief, security, infrastructure development, pandemics, and climate change. Prior to the AU’s membership, South Africa was the only African representative in the G20, which limited the continent’s ability to influence discussions on issues affecting its nations.

Africa stands at a pivotal moment in its development journey, with the G20 providing a crucial platform to address pressing development challenges and unlock immense growth potential through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The African Development Bank highlights a significant $70 to $100 billion deficit in infrastructure investment across the continent, underscoring the need for a substantial 6% of GDP investment to achieve growth rates of 3% to 3.5%, well above the current global average. Collaborating with G20 partners offers Africa the opportunity to mobilize essential resources and expertise to bridge this gap.

Central to this effort is the reform of the international financial architecture to create equitable opportunities for Africa to harness its vast potential. By embracing innovative financing mechanisms, the continent can effectively address critical infrastructure gaps, unlocking pathways to inclusive and sustainable development. It is also vital to advocate for fair climate policies that recognize the diverse developmental stages of African economies, ensuring that measures such as carbon taxes do not disproportionately impact emerging nations.

To this end, investments in Africa’s energy transition are crucial. Notably, Germany, under the G20 Compact with Africa Initiative, has unveiled a R76-billion investment package aimed at facilitating Africa’s green energy transition by 2030. Furthermore, the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) is a vital component of the Paris Agreement, setting a new financial target to support developing countries in their climate actions post-2025. By building on the $100 billion target established in 2009, the NCQG seeks to address persistent gaps in climate finance and provides a more ambitious and realistic framework for sustainable development.

For Africa, the commitment of developed nations to these climate goals is integral to achieving success. By ensuring adequate financing and support, Africa can not only meet its climate objectives but also harness its natural resources for sustainable growth. These initiatives highlight the importance of G20’s commitments to fostering international partnerships that drive meaningful change for Africa’s development.

And now, within the context of geopolitical changes, what else can we expect from G20 as South Africa takes over from Brazil?

LN: As South Africa prepares to take over the G20 presidency from Brazil, it will continue its commitment to being a responsible global citizen, particularly considering ongoing geopolitical changes. During its presidency, South Africa will amplify its advocacy for peaceful conflict resolution and the promotion of democratic principles and human rights on the international stage. This commitment is grounded in a foreign policy that emphasizes neutrality, respect for mediation, and the critical importance of peace.

Leveraging its leadership within the G20, South Africa aims to navigate and address pressing geopolitical tensions by fostering constructive dialogue among nations. It seeks to promote collaborative approaches that prioritize diplomacy and multilateralism, ensuring that diverse perspectives are acknowledged and that solutions are inclusive. In this way, South Africa will play a pivotal role in shaping a more stable and peaceful global environment.

South Africa has consistently been advocating for, both structural and operational, reforms at the multinational institutions, what about putting first the internal order at African Union (AU)?

LN: Advocating for reforms at multinational institutions and strengthening the internal order of the African Union (AU) are not mutually exclusive; rather, they are complementary efforts essential for effective continental and global governance, particularly in a fractured geopolitical landscape. Enhancing the AU’s governance and operational frameworks is crucial to addressing Africa’s pressing challenges, which the AU has prioritized and encapsulated in its Agenda 2063. Enhancing the AU’s governance and operational frameworks is crucial to addressing Africa’s pressing challenges, which the AU has prioritized and encapsulated in its Agenda 2063. Simultaneous engagement with global governance structures is necessary to ensure that they advance critical reforms, making the global governance system more representative of and responsive to the developmental needs of Africa and the Global South.

The AU’s commitment to good governance has been a priority for many years and is prominently featured in its Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want. This strategic framework outlines the AU’s vision for transforming Africa into a global powerhouse and emphasizes good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice, and the rule of law among its seven aspirations. According to the 2022 IIAG report, more than half of Africa’s population now resides in countries where overall governance has improved, reflecting the positive impact of these efforts.

As South Africa assumes the G20 presidency as a member of the AU and the Global South, it is uniquely positioned to drive the development agenda for both Africa and the Global South while advocating for essential reforms in global governance. This focus aims to address the pressing need for more inclusive and effective multilateralism that better represents the interests and aspirations of developing nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...