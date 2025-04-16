Social Commentator Criticises IVD’s Engagement to Blessing CEO Less Than 3 Years After Wife’s Death

Prominent social commentator, Ossai Ovie Success, has expressed deep concern over the engagement of businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, to relationship therapist Blessing CEO, barely three years after the tragic death of his wife.

The outspoken critic took to social media to share his disapproval, stating that the move was emotionally premature and culturally insensitive.

Ossai, known for his fiery takes on trending social issues, lamented the speed at which IVD appears to be moving on from his late wife. In his words, “I saw his engagement to relationship therapist Blessing CEO and I almost shed tears, considering how he lost his wife two years ago and the circumstances surrounding it.”

Referencing a common saying from Warri, Delta State — “Who die na e loose” — Ossai painted a picture of a society where the dead are often quickly forgotten, especially when convenience and personal interest take the front seat. The commentator argued that less than three years is too short a time for IVD to heal emotionally, let alone remarry. He hinted that such a decision could be a ticking time bomb for the emotional wellbeing of the family, especially the children left behind.

Adding more weight to his concerns, Ossai highlighted the controversial history between Blessing CEO and the deceased. According to him, Blessing CEO had previously published stories and made remarks regarding the tragic death of Mrs. IVD — a move that had sparked public outrage at the time. Ossai questioned the logic of forming a romantic alliance with someone who had once publicly dissected the family’s trauma.

In his critique, Ossai stressed that the choice of Blessing CEO as a potential stepmother may not sit well with IVD’s children or extended family. “Men should also be mindful of the timing and impact on their loved ones,” he noted, implying that decisions of this magnitude ripple far beyond the individual involved and could cause emotional whiplash within the family circle.

Furthermore, Ossai challenged a societal double standard, where women are often expected to wait for five years or more before considering remarriage, while men are sometimes quick to dive back into the dating pool. “As a man, IVD should have waited for at least five years before thinking of remarrying if actually he loved his wife,” he said, adding that love should not be so easily replaced like a worn-out garment.

While IVD has yet to respond publicly to the claims or the viral engagement video that sparked this backlash, Ossai’s comments have stirred a hornet’s nest online, reigniting conversations about grief, loyalty, and the complexities of moving on.