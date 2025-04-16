Air Force Destroys Terrorist Hideout in Lake Chad Region

The Nigerian Air Force, under Operation Hadin Kai, carried out a targeted airstrike on Monday at a terrorist hideout in Kollaram, located in the Marte area of the Lake Chad region.

According to intelligence sources, the airstrike took place around 6:10 a.m. after credible surveillance reports confirmed the presence of terrorists and their supply facilities in the area.

A post-strike assessment confirmed that the operation destroyed key terrorist infrastructure and critical logistics in the Lake Chad corridor.

A senior military official confirmed the strike and said it was part of ongoing efforts to maintain control of the airspace and keep pressure on terrorist groups operating in the North East.

“The mission used precision-guided weapons to ensure that only enemy targets were hit. Destroying these facilities weakens their ability to regroup or plan further attacks,” the official said.

Initial reports suggest the strike caused panic among the terrorists, with some survivors fleeing to nearby islands to hide. The military is continuing surveillance to monitor their movements and prevent them from reorganizing.