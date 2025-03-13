Snapchat Rolls Out AI-Powered Video Lenses for Premium Users

Snapchat has introduced a new set of AI-powered video Lenses, offering a fresh experience to users who subscribe to its premium plan, Snapchat Platinum.

The feature, powered by the company’s in-house generative video model, is currently available for $15.99 per month.

The launch follows Snap’s unveiling of an AI video-generation tool during its Partner Summit last September.

The newly introduced Lenses build on that technology, allowing users to create unique AI-generated video effects.

Snapchat has long been known for its augmented reality (AR) filters and continues to expand its AI capabilities to stay ahead of competitors like Instagram and TikTok.

The first set of AI Video Lenses includes three options: “Raccoon” and “Fox,” which animate virtual animals interacting with users, and “Spring Flowers,” which creates a zoom-out effect revealing a bouquet in the user’s hands.

Users can access these new Lenses through the Lens carousel, select one, and record a Snap using either the front or back camera.

The AI-generated video is then automatically saved to Memories.

Snapchat plans to introduce more AI Video Lenses each week.

While the company has previously used AI tools from OpenAI and Google, it is now developing its own models to improve features while keeping operational costs low.

Recently, Snap also introduced an AI text-to-image research model designed for mobile devices, further demonstrating its commitment to integrating AI into its platform.