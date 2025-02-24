Six Unregistered Traditional Medicine Facilities Closed Down In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has closed down six traditional medicine facilities in Lagos Mainland that were operating without the necessary registration and outdated documents.

This action was carried out by the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB), along with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, as part of a continued effort to regulate the sector.

The closure followed several notices sent to these establishments, urging them to register and comply with the Lagos State Health Sector Reform Law 2015.

The board has been proactive in alerting practitioners about the importance of following regulatory procedures, especially due to the growing issue of unqualified individuals in the traditional medicine field.

Babatunde Adele, the Registrar of LSTMB, pointed out that the government will not tolerate violations of the regulations.

He added that the board has been educating practitioners through media campaigns and would continue to monitor compliance closely.

Facilities that do not comply will face penalties in line with the law, as the government strives to maintain high standards in the practice of traditional medicine.