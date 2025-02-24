Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Appears in Court Over Fraud Charges

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, appeared in court on Monday as his trial for alleged fraud continued.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought multiple charges against him, accusing him of financial misconduct during his time in office.

Bello is facing a 19-count fraud charge before Justice Emeka Nwite at the Federal High Court in Maitama. He was granted bail set at N500 million, with two sureties required to provide the same amount.

In a separate case, he also faces 16 fraud-related charges at the Federal Capital Territory High Court. Justice Maryann Anenih granted him bail in that case as well, setting the amount at N500 million with three sureties.

Security was tight around the court premises on Monday as the trial resumed.

In September 2024, the EFCC attempted to arrest Bello at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Abuja over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud. However, his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, reportedly helped him evade arrest by using his governorship immunity to shield him. A similar incident occurred in April 2024, when Bello allegedly escaped another EFCC raid with Ododo’s assistance.

The EFCC has accused Bello of misusing state funds and has brought multiple charges against him. In November 2024, he was arraigned before Justice Maryann Anenih on a 16-count charge, including criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving N110.4 billion.

Earlier in April 2024, the EFCC had served charges through his lawyer after he failed to appear in court. These charges were related to an alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

Despite initially avoiding arrest and skipping court hearings, Bello eventually turned himself into the EFCC in November 2024. He was later granted bail under strict conditions, with the amount set at N500 million.