India Bans Opioids Sent to West Africa, including Nigeria

India has taken action against two illegal and highly addictive opioids being sent to West Africa, including Nigeria.

The Indian Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a ban on the drugs, which were being exported by Aveo Pharmaceuticals, a company based in Mumbai.

This came after an investigation revealed that Aveo was illegally shipping a dangerous combination of tapentadol, an opioid, and carisoprodol, a muscle relaxant, to countries like Ghana, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The Indian FDA raided Aveo’s factory last week, seizing its entire stock of the drugs and halting production.

In response, the Drugs Controller General of India, Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, revoked the company’s permission to manufacture or export these substances, with immediate effect.

The ban extends to all combinations of tapentadol and carisoprodol, which have been linked to severe health risks, including breathing problems and seizures.

These drugs are not approved for use anywhere due to their harmful effects.

Carisoprodol is banned in Europe due to its addictive properties, and the combination of the two can cause fatal overdoses.

Despite the risks, these opioids are in demand on the black market, especially in West African countries where they are easily accessible and cheap.