Sit-At-Home Now in Your Heads, End it Now, CP Orutugu to Anambra Residents

The Anambra State Police Command says it engages local leaders, traditional rulers, religious figures, and other key stakeholders in dialogue to address the fears and related factors fueling the state’s sustenance of the Monday Sit-at-Home order.

The new Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who disclosed this after monitoring the resumption of activities across the state on Monday, made it clear that nobody or group can enforce the illegal order anymore in the state.

According to a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the command has intensified operations against the illegal Sit-at-Home order. The CP is leading a campaign to discourage residents from complying with the directive and urge them to do lawful activities without fear.

According to the statement, the advocacy, launched on Monday, March 3, is part of the Command’s strategies to restore full normalcy in the state.

According to the statement, CP Orutugu has expressed deep concern over the negative impact of the Sit-at-Home order on Anambra’s social and economic growth and emphasized the need to sensitize the public on the dangers of submitting to such unlawful directives, which have crippled businesses, education, and daily life in many parts of the state.

The Police Commissioner reassured Ndi Anambra that his administration had mapped out new security strategies to combat criminal elements who hide under the guise of enforcing the Sit-at-Home order to perpetrate crimes, including attacks on innocent citizens, security personnel, kidnappings, destruction of government infrastructure, and other acts of lawlessness.

CP Orutugu has also announced that the Police and other security agencies have now taken full control of the streets, particularly on Mondays and other affected days, to prevent intimidation and ensure that residents move about freely.

He also urged business owners, market traders, transport operators, and civil servants to defy the illegal directive and fully resume their daily activities, assuring them of adequate protection.

“Anambra is a state blessed with hardworking, enterprising, and resourceful individuals whose full potential can only be realized in a secure and stable environment.

“The state’s economy is largely driven by trade and commerce, but the setbacks caused by the illegal order, particularly the loss of revenue and business opportunities has been damagng. So, the residents must contribute to the collective effort to end it.

“Tackling the menace requires a combination of security action, community collaboration, and public enlightenment,” he said.

CP Orutugu also urged Ndi Anambra to remain law-abiding and cooperative, emphasizing that the Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are fully prepared to maintain law and order while tackling the underlying factors sustaining the illegal directive.

He also reassuredly warned that anyone attempting to enforce the Sit-at-Home order forcefully would face the full wrath of the law.

During the advocacy campaign, the police team visited different parts of the state and addressed the public’s need to stop ‘sitting at home’.