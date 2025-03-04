NITDA Warns Nigerians Against Using Pirated Software

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has cautioned Nigerians against downloading cracked software, warning that cybercriminals are using pirated applications to spread malicious programs that steal personal information.

In an advisory released on Mon day, the agency’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team explained that hackers are embedding malware like Lummar Stealer and ACR Stealer into unlicensed software.

These programmes silently collect sensitive data, including saved passwords, cryptocurrency wallet details, and session cookies.

If successful, the attack can lead to financial losses, identity theft, and unauthorized access to personal accounts.

NITDA also warned that infected devices could be further compromised, as the malware may install additional harmful programs.

To reduce the risk, users are advised to avoid cracked software, download applications only from trusted sources, and ensure their software is regularly updated.

The agency also recommended enabling Multi-Factor Authentication and using reliable antivirus programmes.