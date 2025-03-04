NITDA Warns Nigerians Against Using Pirated Software

NITDA Warns Nigerians Against Using Pirated Software

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has cautioned Nigerians against downloading cracked software, warning that cybercriminals are using pirated applications to spread malicious programs that steal personal information.

In an advisory released on Monday, the agency’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team explained that hackers are embedding malware like Lummar Stealer and ACR Stealer into unlicensed software.

 These programmes silently collect sensitive data, including saved passwords, cryptocurrency wallet details, and session cookies.

 If successful, the attack can lead to financial losses, identity theft, and unauthorized access to personal accounts.

NITDA also warned that infected devices could be further compromised, as the malware may install additional harmful programs.

To reduce the risk, users are advised to avoid cracked software, download applications only from trusted sources, and ensure their software is regularly updated.

 The agency also recommended enabling Multi-Factor Authentication and using reliable antivirus programmes.

[bravepop id="205917" align="center"]
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group