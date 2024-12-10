Side effects of stopping menstruation without medical supervision

Using cotton wool or any other object to absorb menstrual flow during sex is not a recommended or healthy practice. Here’s why:

1. Infections: Inserting foreign objects into the vagina can introduce bacteria, leading to infections like bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections.

2. Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS): Using cotton wool or other materials to absorb menstrual flow can increase the risk of TSS, a rare but life-threatening condition.

3. Vaginal Irritation: Cotton wool can cause vaginal irritation, itching, and discomfort.

Resorting to unhealthy practices can indicate a lack of open communication between partners about menstrual health and intimacy.

Using unhealthy methods to manage menstruation during sex can perpetuate stigma and shame around menstrual health.

Healthy Alternatives

Using sanitary pads, tampons, or menstrual cups can help manage menstrual flow during sex.

Openly discussing menstrual health and intimacy with your partner can help find mutually comfortable and healthy solutions.

Using condoms or other barrier methods can provide protection during sex, regardless of menstrual status.

Its important that as a society, we prioritize menstrual health, encourage communication concerning menstrual health, and teach couples, to have mutual respect for their partner’s space during their period.

