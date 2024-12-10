Delta Lawmaker Empowers 200 Constituents

Member representing Isoko Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko, has flagged off a three-day skills acquisition training empowerment for 200 women and youths of the constituency.

According to the House of Representatives member, the 3-Day Practical Session would feature training on skills acquisition and empowerment focusing on the Production and Packaging of Cleansing Products (Liquid, bar, and Detergent); Entrepreneural Skills; Branding and Brand Management; NAFDAC/SON Certification Process; Marketing/Corporate Strategy; and Financial Management.

Ukodhiko stated, “recall, when I was contesting for the House of Representatives, i promised, I would do a lot of things that would empower my people.

“Today, I’m here in fulfillment of that promise I made, to change the orientation and narrative. I’m committed to empowering my people to earn money for themselves.

“I want to charge you all, the beneficiaries, to take the skills acquisitions programme very seriously. Also, be disciplined financially, and be focused. After learning the various skills that you will be taught in the programme, you will be given business grant money to start up your businesses.

“I want to assure you all, soon, there will be more, bigger training and empowerment programmes for more people, that have been lined up and will be rolled out for the benefits of my constituents.

“When these skills programmes are rolled out, I want to enjoin you all to take advantage of them as they would be beneficial.

“As you patiently grow your businesses, reach out to people who can assist you more. As your Federal representative at Abuja, I’ll be able to facilitate loans from federal financial services and institutions for you to finance your businesses.” Hon. Ukodhiko assured .

The Isoko Federal lawmaker seized the opportunity to commend the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori for his many human capital development and economic programmes that have transformed the lives of many women and youths of Isoko-nation.

Ukodhiko called on the people of Isoko to support Governor Oborevwori ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said, “you will agree with me, our son-in-law and amiable Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has executed many road projects in Isoko running into billions.

“Recently, he approved the establishment of College of Health Technology in Ovrode, of which, the building of the school has started. More recently was the approval of the College of Health Sciences at the Southern Delta University, Ozoro.

“There is the completion of the phase one of the Emevor-Orogun Road and ongoing Phase 2 of the road, the construction of the Uzere-Asaba-Ase Road and bridges, Olomoro-Igbide road, not forgetting the construction of the Isoko section of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway and other roads connecting our communities in Isoko.

“So, for these people-oriented projects and programmes done and more, we must return to our various homes and wards from here, go out and mobilize our people to vote massively for our performing Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori come 2027 in order for him to do more.” Hon. Ukodhiko said.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area Council, Hon. Warri Ovoke Friday and the Chairman, Delta State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Paul Oweh commended Ukodhiko for the skills acquisitions and empowerment programme.

Warri stated that the skills and acquisition training empowerment was a kind gesture.

He charged the beneficiaries of the programmes to fully utilize the opportunities been offered to be entrepreneurs, and be prudent in their spending of the business money.

For Dr. Oweh, “this skills training empowerment programmes facilitated by our House of Representatives member, Hon Ukodhiko is much better than to be given little stipends as empowerment would sustain you and your homes.”

In his opening remark, the South-South Zonal Director, National Board for Technology Incubation, Mr. David Diekedie, praised Ukodhiko for thinking it wise to empower his people, urging the beneficiaries to be focused, undistracted, and consistent with the programme.

The flagging-off ceremony, held at the Constituency office of the House of Representatives member, was attended by the Chairman, PDP, Isoko North Chapter, Hon. Bernard Idisi, leader of Isoko South Legislative Arm, Hon. Bright Olokor, and Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to Delta Governor, Mr Ogheneyole, among others.

