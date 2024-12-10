Kylian Mbappé: “I Have Life Problems, But I’m Not Depressed”

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has addressed rumors suggesting he is depressed following criticism that his dream move to the Spanish giants has fallen short of expectations.

“They talk about depression? I’m not depressed. Of course, I’ve faced some challenges, exhaustion, and troubles, but I’m not depressed. People shouldn’t make such claims because many genuinely suffer from depression,” Mbappé stated.

The former PSG captain joined Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, despite resistance from the French club, which sought to retain their star player.

Mbappé revealed that he had initially planned to leave PSG earlier but stayed after being promised significant squad reinforcements, which never materialized. Feeling let down, he ultimately decided to part ways with the club.

Mbappé also took legal action against PSG over unpaid wages and bonuses. In response, PSG denied owing him any money, claiming he had agreed to defer his payments.

Criticism of Mbappé has intensified recently, with some fans calling for him to be dropped after he missed two consecutive penalties—one in a Champions League match and another in a league game.

Despite the criticism, Mbappé continues to be in Carlos Ancelotti’s starting lineup—he has managed to score 11 goals and provide two assists in 21 appearances for Real Madrid this season.

