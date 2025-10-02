Shettima Returns to Abuja After High-Profile UN, Germany Engagements

Vice President Kashim Shettima is back in Abuja after a week of high-level diplomatic engagements in New York and Germany, where he represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

In New York, Shettima delivered Tinubu’s national statement, pressing for sweeping UN reforms, defending Africa’s sovereignty over its $700 billion mineral wealth, and deepening partnerships with the UK, Gates Foundation, and other global stakeholders.

He also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who applauded Nigeria’s push for a permanent Security Council seat.

At another session, Shettima pitched Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition prospects to international investors.

Before heading to Germany for further strategic talks, the Vice President reassured the Nigerian diaspora of their central role in the administration’s policies and programmes.