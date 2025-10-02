On this day in 1960, Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule.

It’s a national holiday, marked with official ceremonies to include a presidential address and military parades, Cultural displays showcasing Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups, music, and dance, Public celebrations, concerts, carnivals, and community events. Others are,

School activities with children often dress in green and white (the national colors).

It’s a day of pride and reflection, symbolizing freedom and the birth of Africa’s most populous nation.

This year, as Nigeria clocks 65, our correspondent sampled the opinions of Tarabans on the country’s journey so far.

Danjuma Joseph lamented the state of infrastructure and insecurity saying that, “65 years of independence yet our roads remain deadly, and countless innocent lives are lost to avoidable tragedies. Instead of celebrating, today feels like møurning for the nation we should have become.”

Rt. Hon. Peter Abel Diah, Member representing Mbamnga Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, reflected on Nigeria’s democratic journey

In his message delivered on Independence Day, he emphasized the enduring spirit of unity, the commitment to development, and the importance of continued collaboration for a stronger future.

Rt. Hon. Abel highlighted the significance of this milestone, recognizing the strides Nigeria has made over the past 65 years. He honored the country’s history while looking forward to a future rooted in the principles of independence, peace, and national development.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the constituents who elected him, expressing deep gratitude for their trust.

He emphasized his dedication to working tirelessly for their benefit and his determination to ensure that development reaches every corner of the constituency.

Additionally, he called for national unity and collaboration to support leadership at both the federal and state levels. He encouraged citizens to stand behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Executive Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, to promote continued progress in the region and throughout the nation.

“I wished all Nigerians, particularly the people of Taraba State, a happy 65th Independence Anniversary.

He paid tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of Nigeria’s past heroes, noting that their contributions remain the foundation upon which the nation continues to build.

“May the efforts of our heroes, both past and present, never be in vain, he prayed, invoking a sense of gratitude and reverence for those who have paved the way for the current generation to enjoy the privileges of freedom, democracy, and independence.

“Happy 65th Independence Anniversary, Nigeria- he concluded.

Habibu Umar emphasized unity and responsibility, “65 years ago, our nation took her place as a free and sovereign country. Nigeria is more than just land; she is a people of courage and resilience. Freedom is a responsibility, unity is our lifeline, and hope is our duty. Together, we can shape a nation where justice, peace, and progress are more than just words in our anthem.”

“65 years ago, our beloved nation took her place as a free and sovereign country. Today is not just about raising the flag; it is about raising our hopes, our dreams, and our commitment to a better tomorrow.

“Nigeria is more than just a land; she is a people of courage, resilience, and unshakable spirit. Through trials and triumphs, we have stood together as one, proving that unity in diversity is our greatest strength.

“This Independence Day, let us remember: Freedom is not only a gift, it is a responsibility. Unity is not just a slogan, it is our lifeline.

“Hope is not a wish, it is our duty to keep alive. The future of Nigeria does not belong to the government alone—it belongs to every one of us. Together, with honesty, love, and determination, we can shape a nation where justice, peace, and progress are more than just words in our anthem.

In his goodwill message, Kente described the anniversary as a moment to reflect on Nigeria’s sovereignty and reaffirm commitment to unity, peace, and development across all states of the federation

He noted that Taraba, endowed with rich natural and human resources, has a unique role to play in advancing national progress and strengthening democracy.

In his message, the Dean of the Cabinet, Rev Dr. Philip Micah Dopah, said: “Fellow Nigerians, Happy Independence Day to all of us. Glory be God for Nigeria no matter what we are not like Yemen, Cyria, Somalia, Suddan and Iraq that are in war.

“As we mark 65 Anniversary as independent Nation and Since 65 Years is a Year of retirement, I pray that all Corrupt politicians, Public Office holders, Doctors, Religious institutions, private business organizations, Judges, Inec officials, Millitary and para millitary, lawyers, bankers, proffessors that rig bad politicians into power, and Corrupt Citizens will retire from their evil and Sinful act, for better and peaceful Nigeria, for holiness and righteousness to prevail in the land, and for the glory of God to return to our Nation in Jesus name. Once again, happy 65th Birthday to all Nigerians; I love you all.”

On his part, Former Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini, said “On the Occasion of Nigeria’s Independence Day, as we commemorate another year of our nation’s independence, I call on all Nigerians to reflect on the power of unity, resilience, and collective responsibility in shaping the destiny of our country.

“Independence is not only a celebration of our past struggles and victories but also a reminder of the promise of a brighter future that lies ahead when we stand together as one people. Our diversity remains our greatest strength, and through shared commitment and unwavering patriotism, we can build a nation that generations to come will be proud of. On this day, let us reaffirm our dedication to peace, progress, and prosperity. May Nigeria continue to rise as a beacon of hope and opportunity for all its citizens.

Happy Independence Day, Nigeria,” -he concluded.