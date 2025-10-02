Tinubu Honours Soyinka, Renames National Theatre After Nobel Laureate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, Lagos now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts describing it as a befitting tribute to Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate.

Speaking at the ceremony, part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Tinubu praised Soyinka as “one of the world’s greatest assets”, whose works have projected Nigeria globally in literature, arts, and human rights advocacy.

The President urged Nigerians at home and abroad to “believe in Nigeria” and refrain from speaking ill of the country, insisting that the nation is destined for greatness.

He commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), led by Governor Olayemi Cardoso, and the Bankers’ Committee for investing ₦68 billion in the theatre’s rebirth, and tasked them with establishing an endowment fund to sustain the edifice.

Soyinka, visibly moved, admitted he had once thought the theatre was beyond rescue, but accepted the honour despite past reservations about renaming monuments after living figures.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed the revival as “the rebirth of a national icon”, while Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, described it as a turning point for Nigeria’s creative destiny.

The renovated landmark boasts world-class halls, galleries, cinemas, and upgraded infrastructure, which Cardoso said would both preserve heritage and position the creative industry as a driver of economic growth.

The colourful event drew dignitaries including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, governors, ministers, traditional rulers, and top government officials, alongside performances by the National Troupe and other acclaimed ensembles.