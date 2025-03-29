ARH Chairperson, Kemi Ayelabola Hails President Tinubu’s Virtues At 73

The Chairperson and Conve­ner of Asiwaju Renewed Hope (ARH’23), Kemi Olokode-Ayelab­ola has paid glowing tributes to the President of Nigeria, National Leader of All Progressives Congress APC and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator (Asiwaju) Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as he celebrate his 73rd birthday.

Olokode-Ayelabola, a resident of the Republic of Ireland who mobilised and campaigned for President Bola Tinubu during the February 2023 presidential poll, is a behavioral, developmental, and child/young persons care professional.

In a congratulatory message to the septuagenarian, he described him as a visionary and transformative president.

She said the Nigerian leader who is also the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, has remained a Colossus and a phenomenon in the annals of the ruling party and the nation’s political history.

Kemi also noted that the exceptional political career and service of Tinubu, has inspired so many people and has produced many successful leaders in the country.

She continued to disclose further that the APC National Leader is an icon, bridge builder and a patriotic elder statesman who believes in the development, unity and corporate existence of Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, I feel so elated and fulfilled to join other well meaning Nigerians across the globe to felicitate with you on your 73rd birthday. You are indeed an incredible leader with a large heart who has continued to be a major player in Nigerian politics through your broad-minded and exemplary leadership style.

“So many people owe their successes to your magnanimity and accommodating nature. You are truly a legend, an astute politician with uncommon intellect. It is my prayer that your tireless commitment to addressing governance challenges, fortifying national security, and mitigating economic hardships continue to inspire vista of hope and resilience among Nigerians”, she said.

Kemi prayed for more years in good health and wisdom for the president, to continue to serve Nigeria and humanity by extension.