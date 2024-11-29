Senator Ndume Responds to Criticism, Questions Contradictory Remarks

In an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, Senator Ali Ndume expressed disappointment over recent comments made about him, including by an aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The senator from Borno State said he was upset at being called “ignorant,” a label he believes stems from stereotypes about his background.

“Because I wear agbada and I am from Borno State, some people call me ignorant,” Ndume said.

“If they called me arrogant, I might accept it. One of President Tinubu’s aides referred to me as ignorant, but I didn’t respond. Interestingly, the same person also described me as controversial and brilliant.”

Ndume questioned the logic behind such contradictory remarks. “How can someone be both brilliant and ignorant?” he asked, emphasizing his qualifications and professional experience.

He also dismissed accusations of laziness, highlighting his work ethic and accomplishments.

“Someone else called me lazy. We attended the same school, and he knows how he performed compared to me. I taught at the Polytechnic for 20 years before joining politics,” he said.

