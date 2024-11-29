NAFDAC Warns Against Fake Malaria Medicine Circulating in Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a warning about the presence of counterfeit Combiart Dispersible Tablets 20/120mg in Nigeria.

These fake malaria drugs, produced by Strides Arcolab Limited in India, were found in Abuja and Rivers State during NAFDAC’s routine surveillance.

Laboratory tests revealed that the counterfeit tablets contained no active ingredients and had incorrect markings, including two different expiration dates.

The products were also identified as expired and registered with a false NAFDAC number.

NAFDAC urged all health professionals, retailers, and consumers to stay alert and ensure they only buy medicines from authorized sources.

They also advised anyone who suspects counterfeit products or experiences adverse reactions to report them directly to NAFDAC.