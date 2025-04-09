Senator Dickson Urges FG to Enforce Ranching and End Farmers-Herders Clashes

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson renewed his call on Wednesday for the Federal Government to urgently implement ranching as a solution to the ongoing conflict between farmers and herders across Nigeria.

His appeal came in a condolence message to the governments and people of Benue and Plateau States following recent killings in the region.

He emphasized the need for the issue to be addressed as a national security concern, free from ethnic, religious, or political bias.

“I said this on the Senate floor while supporting a motion on the matter,” he said. “I called for mandatory ranching with proper support and education for herders, followed by a total ban on open grazing nationwide.”

Senator Dickson proposed using institutions such as the Ministry of Livestock, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Finance, and the Central Bank of Nigeria to create a national mechanism and funding support for ranching, herding, fish farming, and other agribusinesses.

He stressed the importance of empowering security agencies and community leaders to work together to remove bandits and criminals from rural areas and forests, and to enforce the ban on open grazing. “This must be done as a national priority, without politics or sentiment,” he added.

The Bayelsa West Senator also shared that he had spoken with the Governor of Benue State, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and officials of Plateau State, offering condolences on behalf of his constituents and other well-meaning Nigerians over the recent attacks.

He lamented that states like Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, and Southern Kaduna have suffered relentless violence, describing the situation as criminal and genocidal in scale. “These gunmen are attacking and killing innocent people, and entire communities are being destroyed without consequences,” he said. “This is a sign of state failure.”

Senator Dickson called on national leaders and the heads of security agencies to have honest and urgent discussions to address the crisis.

He identified key causes of the conflict as competition for land and resources, illegal mining, displacement of indigenous people, criminal activities, and the effects of climate change.

While acknowledging the role of banditry, he said the frequent clashes between herders and farmers remain a major factor.

He concluded by pledging to raise these issues with the appropriate authorities in the coming days.