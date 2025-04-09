Nigerian Government Rejects Zulum’s Warning on Boko Haram Resurgence

The Nigerian government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has responded to comments made by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, who warned that Boko Haram may be regaining control in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disagreed with the governor’s assessment. He said the federal government remains committed to fighting terrorism and banditry nationwide.

“The Tinubu administration is determined to end terrorism and banditry. The progress made by security forces in the past 18 months shows that Nigeria is gradually returning to peace,” the minister said. He urged state governments to support the federal effort by cooperating to eliminate remaining threats.

The Defence Headquarters also weighed in. Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, highlighted the sacrifices made by troops and said the military is doing its best to restore peace in Borno and other areas facing conflict.

Governor Zulum had earlier raised the alarm during a Special Expanded Security Meeting. He expressed concern over frequent Boko Haram attacks and the withdrawal of military forces from key areas like Wajirko, Sabon Gari, Wulgo, and Izge.

“These renewed attacks and kidnappings happening almost every day without strong response show that Borno may be losing ground again,” Zulum warned.

He described the situation as a serious setback not only for Borno but for the entire North East region. The meeting was attended by top military officials, police, other security agencies, and traditional leaders, including the Shehu of Borno and the Shehu of Bama.

Governor Zulum emphasized that despite the state government’s support for the military, the recent loss of military bases and the killing of civilians and security personnel are alarming signs that need urgent attention.