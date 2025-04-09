Davido Opens Up About Wizkid & Burna Boy Relationship

Nigerian music star Davido has revealed that he no longer has a personal relationship with fellow Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, the Fem crooner shared that while they were once close, things have changed over time.

He also pointed out that the “Big 3” conversation is no longer the main focus, as younger stars like Rema and Ayra Starr are now making major waves globally.

In his words: “I don’t have a personal relationship with them anymore… The conversation is bigger than just the three of us now.”

What do you think? Has Afrobeats officially moved on from the Big 3?