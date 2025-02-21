Senator Akpoti’s Protest and Senator Akpabio’s Gavel"(Akpo Stands, Akpa Rules)

Media portrayal can often be misleading, and the trending short video of Senator Natasha Akpoti’s exchange in the Senate chamber is a clear example. Unfortunately, the viral clip does not reflect the full context of what transpired.

The incident stemmed from a routine seat reassignment by the Chief Whip of the Senate, a role tasked with allocating seats to senators when necessary. Following the recent defection of two senators from the opposition to the ruling party, the Chief Whip conducted a seat reshuffling, affecting multiple senators, including Mrs. Akpoti. While others complied, she refused to vacate her former seat, prompting the Chief Whip to escalate the matter to the Senate floor.

Citing relevant Senate Rules, the Chief Whip raised a point of order, emphasizing that senators must speak from their designated seats and that seat allocations fall within his authority. The Senate President upheld this order, ruling that Mrs. Akpoti could not speak from her previous seat. Instead of complying, she reacted strongly, leading to the dramatic scenes seen in the trending video.

In the aftermath, social media has been flooded with emotionally charged reactions, with many framing the issue through ethnic or gendered lenses. However, it is crucial to separate sentiments from facts. Institutions operate based on established rules and procedures, and the Nigerian Senate is no exception. Compliance with these rules is not optional, regardless of status or background.

While emotions and opinions continue to dominate the discourse, the key question remains: What is the legal position on this matter? The Senate Rules dictate procedures for seating arrangements and speaking privileges, and until a review of these rules suggests otherwise, adherence remains paramount.

For now, rather than being swayed by selective media portrayals, Nigerians should focus on understanding the legal and procedural aspects of the issue. Every institution thrives on order, and the Senate should be no different.

