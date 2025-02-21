Bauchi Chief Judge Raises Concern Over Witchcraft Cases and Excessive Compensation in Courts

The Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, has expressed concern over the growing number of cases related to witchcraft, describing it as a persistent challenge in the legal system.

She made this statement on Thursday while reviewing the cases of inmates awaiting trial at Jama’are Maximum Correctional Centre during a two-day routine visit by the Administration of Justice Committee, which she chairs.

Justice Rabi pointed out the difficulty of proving witchcraft in court, stating, “If you are not a witch, you cannot identify one. It is an issue that is hard to prove unless the accused confesses.”

During the visit, the Chief Judge cautioned judges and magistrates against imposing excessive compensation on convicts, particularly in cases where fines could be an alternative. She noted that high compensation fees often prolong inmates’ stay in correctional facilities.

“Moving forward, any judge who imposes unreasonable compensation on a convict will be required to pay it themselves,” she warned.

Justice Rabi condemns the practice of ordering convicts to pay large sums such as N100,000, N200,000, or even N300,000, arguing that it could lead them to commit more crimes after release just to meet the court’s demands.

She emphasized the need for fairness, saying, “If someone has already spent two or three years in prison, demanding full repayment of stolen goods may be unfair. Sometimes, the victim may have to bear some loss as well.”

As part of the review, Justice Rabi ordered the release of 18 inmates who had been awaiting trial for extended periods. These included seven from Jama’are Maximum Correctional Centre, seven from Bauchi Custodial Centre, three from Ningi Correctional Centre, and one from Misau Correctional Centre.

Addressing those released, she said, “You have been in custody for too long without being charged or taken to court. Even if convicted, your sentence would not have exceeded the time you have already spent here. That is why this committee has decided to release you unconditionally.”

She encouraged them to reintegrate into society, learn from their experiences, and acquire skills for self-reliance.