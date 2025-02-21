Meta Introduces Community Notes on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads

Meta has started accepting sign-ups for its Community Notes programme on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

The programme allows users to identify misleading posts and add extra details to provide better context.

This move comes after Meta announced plans to stop its third-party fact-checking system and switch to a model similar to the one used on X.

For now, only U.S.-based users aged 18 and above can sign up.

They must have an account older than six months in good standing and either a verified phone number or two-factor authentication enabled.

Contributors will be able to add short notes of up to 500 characters, including links, to explain or clarify posts they believe are misleading.

A note will only be published if people with different views agree that it is helpful.

Meta aims to make information clearer on its platforms by giving users a way to add useful details to posts.