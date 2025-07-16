Sen. Dickson Pays Tribute To Former President Buhari, Mourns Late Awujale Of Ijebuland

Senator Seriake Dickson, representing Bayelsa West, has expressed his condolences to the family, government, and people of Katsina State, the Daura Emirate, and Nigerians following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

Senator Dickson, who expressed sadness at the news of former President Buhari’s death, thanked him for his service to the nation in a condolence message.

He prayed for the former President’s eternal rest and for his family’s strength to bear the loss.

“I would like to, on behalf of my family and my Senatorial District, commiserate with the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, the Daura Emirate, and Nigerians,” he stated.

He went on to say, “Former President Buhari was one of the few Nigerians privileged to lead and serve this country as Head of State, having been elected twice as President, in addition to other sensitive national positions he held both in and out of the military.

”He clearly gave his all and has returned to his Creator. I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family the strength to bear the loss.

Dickson, former Governor of Bayelsa, also expressed his condolences on the death of His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, the respected Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

Dickson, a prince from the Fidipote Royal Family, thanked the monarch for his support and encouragement.

“I awoke to the news of the passing of our father, the respected Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

”There is no doubt that His Royal Majesty spent his entire life serving our people, having ascended to the throne at the young age of 26.

”In addition to being the longest-serving traditional ruler in Nigeria and Ijebu history, he clearly used his abilities to elevate the culture and traditions, as well as the image of our people.

”During his 65-year reign, he stabilised the throne and brought greater peace and harmony to all the sons and daughters of Ijebuland.

”As a Prince from the Fidipote Royal Family, and one of the sons he cherished, I appreciated his encouragement, support, and prayers.

“Today, I join all sons and daughters of Ijebuland at home and abroad in mourning the passing of our revered father and king, as we begin the celebration of a life well lived in service to our people, the nation, and humanity as a whole,” Senator stated.