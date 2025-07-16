NSCDC Deploys Mining Marshals, Begins Crackdown on Illegal Mining

In a decisive move to curb illegal mining and bolster enforcement within Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed specially trained Mining Marshals across seven operational zones in the country.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Commandant General of the Corps, Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, is a key step in decentralizing mining enforcement and strengthening national security around critical mineral resources.

The announcement was made during the commissioning ceremony of ten rugged operational vehicles at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

These vehicles, designed for rapid response and rough terrain, will support the Mining Marshals in executing surveillance, intelligence-led patrols, and targeted enforcement actions against illegal mining activities.

According to Professor Audi, the decentralization marks a bold reform aimed at bringing enforcement closer to mining hotspots while empowering regional teams to respond more swiftly and effectively.

“With the deployment of Mining Marshals to all seven zones, we are scaling up our capacity to confront illegal mining operations head-on. These officers have been equipped and trained to engage professionally and lawfully in protecting our solid mineral assets from economic saboteurs,” he stated.

The NSCDC’s new strategy aligns with the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda, which emphasizes the importance of the solid minerals sector in boosting non-oil revenue. It also reinforces the Corps’ mandate to protect national infrastructure and critical assets from exploitation and sabotage.

The Corps has called for full cooperation from stakeholders across the mining sector, including host communities, licensed operators, and regulatory bodies. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious mining activities to the nearest NSCDC office to support the efforts of the Mining Marshals in their zones.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps remains unwavering in its commitment to promoting lawful mining practices, preserving the environment, and combating the illegal exploitation of the nation’s mineral resources,” the statement concluded.