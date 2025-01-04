Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Past Crushes and First Kiss

American actress and singer Selena Gomez recently spilled some fun details about her love life, sharing that she had “too many” crushes before getting engaged to her fiancé, producer Benny Blanco.

In an interview with W Magazine, Selena reminisced about her early celebrity crushes, admitting she was head over heels for Jesse McCartney after hearing his hit song Beautiful Soul. She also confessed to having a soft spot for One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray, along with several others.

“I loved Chad Michael Murray from One Tree Hill. But honestly, I had more crushes on people in real life than on actors or musicians,” she shared.

Selena also took a trip down memory lane, recalling her time as a guest star on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, where she met Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

“I was 11 or 12 years old when I guest-starred on the show,” she said, laughing as she talked about her first-ever kiss, which happened right there on set with Dylan Sprouse.

“It was so funny because we were both so young and completely clueless about how to kiss. I was terrified since I’d never done it before!” Selena, now 32, admitted.

Fast forward to today, Selena is happily engaged! In December, she surprised fans by announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco via Instagram.

