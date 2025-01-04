Speed Darlington’s Lawyer Challenges Burna Boy Over Cubana Chief Priest’s Allegations

Stan Alieke, the lawyer representing controversial singer Speed Darlington, has called out Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, urging him to arrest socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, for defamation.

This comes after Burna Boy had Speed Darlington arrested for similar accusations.

The drama began when Cubana Chief Priest started trolling Burna Boy on social media, following a subtle jab from the singer. In one of his posts, Chief Priest alleged that Burna Boy had an inappropriate relationship with American music executive Diddy to secure a Grammy win.

Interestingly, Speed Darlington faced legal action for making a similar claim, leading his lawyer, Stan Alieke, to challenge Burna Boy’s consistency. Alieke questioned why Chief Priest hasn’t been arrested if the accusations are being treated equally.

Taking to his Instagram story, Alieke wrote:

“Your petition claims the Diddy and baby oil talk has caused ‘irreparable damage to your international reputation and made you lose gigs.’ Well, another person with even more influence has said the same thing. The streets are watching. Will you arrest him too, or will it look like cowardice?”

He added, “I’m just a lawyer seeking fairness for everyone.”

The situation has sparked conversations online, with many wondering how Burna Boy will respond.

