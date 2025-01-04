Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Steal Over 200 Cows in Kebbi State

Suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group attacked Natsini village in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing two policemen and stealing over 200 cows.

The attack happened on Thursday night around 11 p.m. The gunmen, numbering over 50 and riding motorcycles, targeted a police checkpoint on the Augie/Kangiwa road before proceeding to rustle cows in the village.

A local resident, Abubakar Augie, explained, “The Lakurawa attackers were over 50 on motorcycles. After overpowering the few policemen at the checkpoint, they went to the ranch where the cows were kept and took them away.”

The stolen cattle reportedly belonged to Lawali Black, a prominent civil servant in the area. Natsini village is located about 5 kilometers from Argungu town.

The Chairman of Argungu Local Government, Aliyu Gulma, confirmed the incident, stating that a security meeting had been convened, and the state government had directed security agents to recover the stolen cows.

Kebbi State Police Command spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar, also confirmed the attack, noting, “It is true; two of our officers lost their lives during the encounter with the bandits.”

He added that joint operations involving the police and other security agencies had been launched to apprehend the attackers and recover the stolen livestock.

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Bello M. Sani, has visited the scene and briefed the Emir of Argungu on the situation.

