Sadiya’s Appearance At The EFCC And Matters Arising

“I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating”, former Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq made the remarks in her twitter or X handle last Monday shortly after arriving at EFCC to confer with investigators.

Despite the fact that the former minister visits EFCC daily thereafter, reliable sources have cried out that since nothing incriminating has been found implicating her by the contractor, Mr James Okwete or any other person on the allegation of diverting N17bn under her leadership of the ministry, EFCC should let her off the hook.

She was so unequivocal in saying; “There have been a number of reports linking me to a purported investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC into the activities of one James Okwete, someone completely unknown to me. James Okwete neither worked for, nor represented me in any way whatsoever. The linkages and associations to my person are spurious.”

To further drive home her innocence on the allegations, she went on adding: ‘While I resist the urge to engage in any media trial whatsoever, I have however contacted my legal team to explore possible options to seek redress on the malicious attack on my person and integrity”.

It is therefore not surprising when Honourable Sadiya went on to say: ‘i remain proud to have served my country as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and would defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so.’

Maters arising from the 3 cases from the Ministry of Humanitarian affairs led by Edu Betta alongside the Interior minister, Tunji Ojo; the NSIPA led by Ms Halima Shehu and the not too far political case of Ex Minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

Independent inquiries from the agencies, which financial activities caught the attention of the anti-graft agency had their independent budgets and exclusively administered by their chief executive officers as long as spending did not go above a certain threshold.

Surprisingly, one of the most prominent agencies in the allegation, MDGS, is to date out of the radar of the EFCC. Some Nigerians are of the belief that the EFCC interrogation of Hon. Sadiya has some political colouration.

It was learnt that if proposed expenditures went above the threshold, the agencies would have to revert upstairs for ministerial approval.

The investigating authorities should clear public officials they have called out in the media and consequently give a clean bill to those they have mistakenly dragged their names in the mud.

Otherwise, any one found guilty must be taken to court as early as possible to face the full wrath of the law.

The likes of Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the former chairmen of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and Abdulrasheed Bawa, among others, need justice from EFCC and other anti corruption agencies. They deserve a speedy conclusion of their cases.

Even though the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ola Olukoyede has introduced some reforms since he took over especially the humane treatment and those that allow ‘invited guests’ to go home after the first session and attend subsequent sessions daily, he needs to do more especially in quicker resolutions of cases before EFCC.

For this, EFCC chairman deserves appreciation for bringing back the almost lost glory of the commission in the eyes of the general public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...