Missing Infant Found Dead In Ogun Well

It was a chaotic situation in the Itori town of Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday, January 9, after a missing one-year-old girl, Janet Ajayi, was found dead inside a well.

Reports say that Ajayi who had gone missing since January 6, 2023, was found lifeless and floating inside a well in their neighbors’ compound.

Mother of the deceased Daramola, had earlier told the police that the one-year-old girl was playing outside their compound when she (the mother) went inside to get some clothes for the infant..

According to the police, Daramola was shocked when she returned to notice that her baby was no longer at the place she left her.

Following the baby’s disappearance, the bereaved mother was said to have alerted the neighbors to what was happening. A situation that led passersby and other residents to join in the thorough search for the missing baby.

However, after long hours of searching, the lifeless body of the girl was found floating on top of a well at a nearby compound, which was said to have led to violence and attacks on some people in the community.

While confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Odutola Omolola, was quoted as saying;

“When the baby was missing, the mother reported it. It was unfortunate that she was later found dead inside the well of the next compound. Those who were injured as a result of the violence that broke out have been taken to the hospital for medical care. The parents have taken the body away for burial against the police’s advice for an autopsy. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...