It’s Time For Us To Defend Ourselves- Jang Explodes Over Plateau Killings, Tinubu’s Response

Former Governor of Plateau state Senator Dr. Jonah David Jang, has condemned the brutal wave of violence that has claimed the lives of over 100 innocent people in just one week.

Describing the situation as nothing short of an orchestrated attack, in a statement made available to The News Chronicle’ news desk, on Tuesday April 15th, Jang decried the need to stop sugar-coating the crisis.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the government and people of Plateau State,” he said, acknowledging the unbearable pain residents are facing. He praised Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for his unwavering efforts to protect citizens, and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for showing commitment to ending the bloodshed.

Meanwhile, the former governor didn’t hold back when addressing what he called a “misguided” presidential directive.

Jang took issue with President Tinubu’s framing of the violence as a “communal issue,” stating, “This is not a communal clash—it’s a series of deliberate, targeted attacks by a known group with a dangerous agenda.”

Calling for clarity at the highest level, the elderstateman urged President Tinubu to meet with local community leaders and gain firsthand insight into the true nature of the crisis.

“Only then can we develop a solution that meets the scale and seriousness of this violence,” he emphasized.

He concluded with a stirring message to Plateau’s people: “We are peace-loving and resilient, but we must now rise to defend ourselves and demand justice. The time to act is now.”

Senator Jang reaffirmed his solidarity with victims and pledged continued support for his home state during what he called “one of its darkest hours.”