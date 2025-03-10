Russia and Africa: Reshaping Relationships in Changing Geopolitical World

After two high-level summits and series of ministerial conferences and several bilateral meetings over the past few years, Russia’s geopolitical influence has significantly risen and tremendously impacted on Africa’s economic development. Acknowledging the fact that Russia has taken pecuniary steps, re-balancing the growing complexities created, particularly, in the emerging multipolar world. Under the current global changes, Africa still attracts many foreign players and potential corporate investors expressing the desire to exploit untapped natural resources and play diverse roles in the economy, and to improve the lives of the population estimated 1.5 billion people, majority wallowing in abject poverty.

In this interview, Associate Professor Ksenia Tabarinzeva-Romanova at the Department of International Relations, Ural Federal University, named after the first President of Russia, B.N. Yeltsin, discussed and analyzed a few aspects of Russia’s engagement with Africa. She also emphasized media channels provide the opportunity and tools to more effectively form a positive image of the interaction between Russia and Africa, and to strengthen political, economic and cultural relations. Here are the interview excerpts:

African leaders and business people are already getting ready for the third Russia-Africa summit in 2026. What could be the perceptions and attitudes toward this new dawn in the relations, particularly, in the context of geopolitical changes?

Ksenia Tabarinzeva-Romanova: Africa has always been one of the priority regions for the USSR, and later for Russia therefore the attitude towards such interaction is very positive and warm, strengthening of relations is noted, and not only in the economic sphere (on the sidelines of one of the authoritative economic forums SPIEF-2024, representatives of nine (9) African countries took part in the Russia-Africa business dialogue and discussed projects in energy, fertilizer production, and even the space sector), but also in the cultural sphere (for example, the Friendship Garden in the city of Sochi, the expansion of friendship houses, etc.). Active interaction is taking place through the media. For example, Sputnik Africa broadcasts in Nigeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Mali, Guinea, Zambia). The ongoing geopolitical changes have rather allowed Africa to feel like a significant player (it is enough to recall the creation of the African Soft Power Group or the African Soft Power Summit of 2023 in Rwanda).

But several agreements from the first and second summits have not been realized until now. As a result how do the political and business elites interpret the benefits of the new relationship for both Africa and Russia?

KTR: The main outcome of the summits was the signing of a number of declarations related to cooperation in the field of security, as well as memoranda of understanding between the Russian Federation and the ECCAS — Economic Community of Central African Countries (Communauté économique des États de l’Afrique Centrale). These documents are more likely to have political significance and demonstrate the parties’ willingness to deepen and detail cooperation, which in itself is a good result. We are also talking about increasing cooperation at the highest and high levels, which we can also observe. The political and business elite view bilateral cooperation very positively. Speaking about Russia’s trade relations with African countries, it is worth emphasizing the steady growth in imports and exports. According to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, “in January-November 2023, Russia’s exports to African countries increased to $19.8 billion from $12.9 billion (for the same period in 2022), imports – to $3 billion from $2.8 billion.” For Russia, the potential interest in Africa is the establishment of direct supplies of agricultural products, such as tea, coffee, cocoa beans and nuts, which were previously transported through European traders. According to RBC, Africa is a huge market for medical and educational services. And the main trend is the localization of these services in Africa itself, which opens up opportunities for cooperation in these areas.

By the way, how would you characterize Africa today? Do you think there is now “an aggressive scrabble for its resources” by foreign players?

KTR: I would not call this an aggressive struggle but a search for soft influence. Today’s Africa, despite the existing complex of contradictions within the region, is rapidly defending its geopolitical positions ((a striking example is the withdrawal of the French contingent from a number of countries, such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire). By acting as a consolidated bloc on some positions, African countries can strengthen their regional position and influence. It seems to me that foreign players should move to a real dialogue of equals with African countries. Unfortunately, European politicians, unlike Russian and Chinese, based on historical memory and the perception of themselves as a kind of center/empire, continue to impose their interests on the region, not taking into account the fact that the world has already changed.

With U.S. President Donald Trump currently reviewing American policy towards Africa, do you suggest Russia and China to counter-balance the geo-political rivalry and competition in Africa?

KTR: I think so. Russia and China can balance American influence, even because in the long term, Russian and Chinese behavior and reactions are quite stable and can be said to be planned, predictable and transparent, unlike the changing American political moods. On the other hand, we should not forget about the financial capacity of the United States, which in a short time and if the American establishment wants it, can allow it to strengthen its position in the region. The ambitions of each US president may differ from each other and at some point in time they may attempt a geopolitical revenge in Africa, but so far such a vector is not visible in Trump’s foreign policy rhetoric.

In terms of changing realities, how would you interpret the significance of public diplomacy (public outreach programmes), particularly at this time, when Russia is seriously looking to focus on Africa, and Global South?

KTR: In my opinion, not only public diplomacy, but also cultural, educational and scientific diplomacy play a huge role. Russia has been attractive to African students since Soviet times. Holding cross years of culture and friendship is a very effective tool for building long-term cultural, humanitarian and economic cooperation. However, it is worth emphasizing that in the modern world of technology, any event should be maximally “advertised” not only by official channels for disseminating information but it is also necessary to post information about it on social networks. We live in the age of ICT and therefore online coverage is especially important for the younger generation. This allows you to attract more viewers and participants to a particular cultural event. Thus, online broadcasts of performances or concerts, virtual exhibitions are very popular, while introducing the features and traditions of various cultures. In terms of technology development, public diplomacy tools are getting a “second wind” and an additional incentive for development – remote Russian language lessons, film festivals or any other activities can be carried out cheaper and more effectively in terms of coverage.