Microsoft Working on 3D Gaming for Copilot

Microsoft is currently developing 3D gaming features for its AI-driven Copilot platform, according to a recent job posting.

The company is looking to hire a senior software engineer based in Beijing with expertise in 3D rendering engines.

These engines, such as Babylon.js, three.js, and Unity, are typically used to create web browser-based video games.

The role aims to build innovative solutions that could reach billions of users, specifically focusing on enhancing Copilot’s gaming capabilities.

Microsoft has shown interest in expanding gaming within Copilot’s ecosystem.

Earlier this year, the company presented an AI model called Muse, which powers short, interactive games.

Muse is capable of understanding game dynamics and player actions, offering AI-generated gameplay experiences.

Additionally, Microsoft revealed plans to integrate Copilot into video games, beginning with Minecraft.

In this integration, Copilot helps players by providing instructions, like crafting a sword, and guiding them through necessary in-game tasks.

The company is also experimenting with animated characters in Copilot to improve user interaction with sound effects and animations.