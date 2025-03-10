Apple Delays Smart Home Hub Due to Siri Issues

Apple has revealed that the much-awaited, more personalized version of Siri will be delayed.

This change also affects the launch of the company’s planned smart home hub.

The company explained that delivering the new Siri features, which are part of its Apple Intelligence suite, will take longer than expected.

They now plan to release these features in the upcoming year.

The smart home hub, which depends on the new Siri capabilities, will also be postponed. Previously, reports suggested the hub could be available as soon as March 2025.

The device was expected to have a six-inch touchscreen, mounted on the wall, and support video calls and smart home device management.

It was also designed to be primarily controlled by voice.

Despite the delay, Apple has begun an internal testing program, allowing employees to take the device home and provide feedback.