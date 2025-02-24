Jigawa Police Train Officers to Improve Crime Investigation

The Jigawa Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing officers’ skills through specialized training programs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Garba Takur, from the Department of Operations, made this pledge on Monday, during a two-week capacity-building training for Divisional Crime Officers (DCOs) in Dutse. The program was organized by the command’s Department of Operations.

Mr. Takur praised the officers for their dedication and active participation. He highlighted the importance of continuous learning and professional development in improving crime investigation and policing strategies in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Lawan Shiisu, also stated that additional specialized sessions would be held to equip officers with the necessary skills to handle evolving security challenges.

“The first session was led by ACP Kundi Dauda from the Department of Finance and Administration. He delivered a detailed lecture on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), interviews, and interrogation techniques,” Shiisu said.

According to him, ACP Dauda emphasized the need for thorough investigations and intelligence gathering to resolve disputes peacefully through ADR, reducing unnecessary court cases and strengthening community relations.

The second session was conducted by CSP Yusuf Abdulkadir, the Divisional Police Officer of Birnin Kudu.

He explained the proper methods of compiling case diaries, including organizing case files, classifying cases, using red ink for important notes, following statement-taking rules, and ensuring case files are accurate and complete.

Shiisu added that the training sessions were highly interactive, with participants sharing field experiences and asking questions to deepen their understanding of the topics.