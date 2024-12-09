Royal Tussle: Ofokutu and Ajimoko-Haastrup Dynasties Clash Over Owa Obokun Stool

An appeal has gone to the Agba Ijesa of Ijesaland to ensure that the principles of equity, fairness and tradition come into play in the selection process of the next Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland.

This is contained in an appeal letter drafted by the Ofokutu Royal Family of the Bilaro Oluodo Ruling House to the Agba Ijesa of Ijesaland.

They posited that, in fairness to the other Royal Families in the Bilaro Oludo Ruling House, and in the interest of the entire Ijesaland, the Ajimoko-Haastrup Royal Family that has dominated the throne for more than 125 years should not participate in the present selection process, and if they refuse to do the right thing, they should not be considered by the Afobajes (Kingmakers).

The appeal letter, signed by its Secretary, Prince Adetoyese Adegbohungbe, reads in part: “We wish to bring the following points to your kind attention: You will recall that the last two Owa Obokun of Ijesaland to have emerged from the Bilaro Oluodo Ruling House were both from the Ajimoko-Haastrup Royal Family. Fredrick Kumokun Adedeji Haastrup took the throne name of Owa Ajimoko I, and reigned from April 1896 to September 1901.

“At the next opportunity for Bilaro Oluodo Ruling House to produce the Owa Obokun, after the demise of Kabiyesi Owa Oduyomade Aromolaran I (who reigned from June 1920 – July 31, 1942), the Haastrup Royal Family once again seized the opportunity, with Adejumola Alexander Haastrup ascending and taking the throne name Owa Ajimoko II “Fidipote”. He subsequently reigned from 10 September 1942 to 18 October 1956″.

They averred that the Bilaro Oludo Ruling House has held consistent monthly meetings for over 40 years, attended exclusively by members of the Ofokutu and Ajimoko-Haastrup Royal Families, until recently.

They stressed that, despite appeals to the Ajimoko-Haastrup Royal Family to allow equity and fairness within the 3 Ruling Houses by refraining from presenting any candidate for the throne, it still wants to go ahead.

The Ofokutu Royal Family therefore appealed to the Agba-ljesa not to consider or nominate a candidate from the Ajimoko-Haastrup Dynasty as the next Owa Obokun, explaining that such a decision would effectively obliterate the Ofokutu Royal Family which comprises numerous families, including Adeyemi, Adebusuyi, Adegbohungbe, Obembe, and Osundaunsi-Adeyokunnu, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...