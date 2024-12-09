Manchester United Confirms the Departure of Sporting Director Dan Ashworth

Manchester United Football Club has today confirmed the unfortunate departure of its Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth, who has left his role just five months after his appointment with the Red Devils.

“Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement.

We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well in the future.”

Ashworth officially joined the Red Devils on July 1, following a lengthy period of gardening leave from his former club, Newcastle United. However, the transition has not been smooth, and his exit has now been decided.

According to The Athletic, which provided more insight into the development, Ashworth’s departure was agreed upon during a meeting with Chief Executive Omar Berrada at Old Trafford after United’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been pivotal in the decision to part ways, a move that will likely stun staff at the club, given Ashworth’s prominent role in efforts to reshape Manchester United.

This announcement came a few hours after Manchester United’s Premier League matchday 15 loss to Nottingham Forest, who secured their first-ever win at Old Trafford in a thrilling match that saw five goals scored.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...