Recently, on the X app, someone said ladies know how to turn off their period if they really want to. Unfortunately, that is a misconception and misinformation that should be nipped in the bud.

Menstruation is a natural biological process, and it can’t be simply “stopped” at will.

However, there are some medical treatments and situations where menstruation can be delayed, stopped, or reduced:

1. Hormonal birth control: Certain types of birth control pills, patches, or rings can reduce or stop menstrual bleeding.

2. Menstrual suppression medications: Medications like tranexamic acid can reduce heavy bleeding.

3. Intrauterine devices (IUDs): Certain types of IUDs, like the hormonal IUD, can reduce or stop menstrual bleeding.

Situations Where Menstruation May Stop

1. Pregnancy: Menstruation stops during pregnancy.

2. Breastfeeding: Exclusive breastfeeding can delay the return of menstruation.

3. Menopause: Menstruation stops naturally during menopause, typically around age 45-55.

4. Certain medical conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can cause irregular or absent menstrual periods.

Stopping menstruation without medical supervision can be harmful. We will stop here and continue tomorrow.

