Rivers State: Gov. Wike financed the ‘failed suspension’ of Omoyele Sowore …..Alleges sinister attempt by Gov. Wike to scuttle AAC efforts to reclaim its mandate

The Rivers State Chapter of Africa Action Congress (AAC) says its attention has been drawn to a sinister attempt by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to scuttle the party’s efforts to reclaim its mandate at the Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, adding that the recent move by Governor Wike, is seen in the action of one Mr. Leonard Nzenwa who claims to be the acting National Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC).

The party in a statement signed by Engr. Biokpomabo Festus Awara AAC Governorship Candidate alleged that “Mr. Nzenwa, having received an undisclosed sum of Rivers money, is acting a script given to him by forcing the lawyer representing us at the Election Petition Tribunal, Tawo E. Tawo (SAN) to withdraw from representing us and imposing one of the known cronies of the Rivers State governor to take over the case.”

Continuing he said, “We have it on good authority that Governor Wike single-handedly financed the ‘failed suspension’ of our National Chairman Omoyele Sowore and in a bid to buy more members of the party, he(Wike) has also reached out to the National Legal Adviser of our party Barr. Inibehe Effiong who declined to accept the bribe offered to him by the governor.

“To this end, we are calling on Governor Nyesom Wike to channel the resources he is expending on bribing everyone just to scuttle our victory at the Tribunal to other meaningful ventures like addressing the infrastructural deficit in the state and problems of insecurity rather than wasting our resources on bribery”.

“We therefore call on Rivers People to remain calm as we continue with our case at the Tribunal” Engr. Biokpomabo noted.