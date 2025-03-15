Rema Addresses Bizarre Rumors About His Life and Career

Afrobeats sensation Rema has opened up about some of the strangest rumors he has heard about himself online.

Despite his rising global success, the Calm Down crooner revealed that he has been the target of bizarre conspiracy theories, including claims that he is part of the Illuminati, worships the devil, and even drinks blood.

Speaking in an interview with Rolling Stone, Rema admitted that these false stories have cost him some fans. He expressed frustration over how easily people believe everything they see on the internet without questioning the truth.

“Random stories have been made up about me being Illuminati, worshipping the devil, and drinking blood. I definitely lose some fans who just believe anything they see,” he shared.

Beyond addressing the rumors, Rema also spoke about the sentimental reason behind his signature jewelry.

The singer explained that he wears pendants in memory of his late father and brother, a way of keeping their presence close to his heart.

“It was just a dark moment that changed my life, so I always wear this chain—mostly because I never want to forget,” he said.