NAF Eliminates Over 20 Terrorists in Katsina Airstrikes

The Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma has successfully neutralized more than 20 terrorists following a series of airstrikes targeting notorious criminal hideouts in the Unguwar Goga Hill-Forest area of Faskari Local Government, Katsina State.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Ali explained that the airstrikes, carried out in the early hours of Thursday, were based on precise intelligence reports.

According to him, the operation effectively dismantled the heavily fortified camps of two notorious bandit leaders, Gero (Alhaji) and Alhaji Riga, eliminating over 20 armed criminals while causing additional casualties among those hiding in the surrounding rocky terrain.

He noted that while the full impact of the strikes is still being assessed, the operation has dealt a significant blow to the activities of these criminal elements.

“Riga and Gero were key enablers of banditry, sheltering terrorist elements responsible for relentless ambushes along the Funtua-Gusau Road, particularly between Yankara and Sheme villages.

“Their elimination marks a major breakthrough in the ongoing military campaign to restore peace in the North-West.

“The NAF, in coordination with ground forces, remains relentless in its mission to eradicate all threats and dismantle bandit strongholds,” he stated.