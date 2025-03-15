Security Operatives Rescue Former Kaura LGA Chairman from Kidnappers in Kaduna

Security operatives in Kaduna have rescued Seimon Matthias, a former Executive Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area, from a kidnapping attempt at his home in Kagoro.

According to intelligence sources, the attack happened on Friday, February 14 around 11:00 p.m. when a group of kidnappers stormed Matthias’ residence, firing gunshots in an attempt to abduct him.

The gunfire alerted nearby police officers and other security personnel, who quickly responded and engaged the attackers in a shootout.

Outmatched by the security forces, the kidnappers abandoned their plan and fled into the mountains.

Police confirmed that Matthias was rescued unharmed. Meanwhile, a joint operation involving the Army and the Kaduna Vigilante Service (KadVS) is ongoing to track down the criminals hiding in the surrounding forest areas.