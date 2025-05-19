ICAN Honours YABATECH and FRSC Marshal Shehu Mohammed at 2025 Awards

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, has received ICAN’s prestigious Diamond Merit Award under the Member Accountant Category, recognizing his transformational leadership, transparency, and accountability. The award was presented during ICAN’s 2025 Annual Dinner in Lagos. Mohammed said the honour motivates further dedication to service in the FRSC.

Also honoured was Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), which received ICAN’s Corporate Merit Award for producing the highest number of certified accountants in Nigeria. YABATECH’s Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, thanked ICAN and pledged continued contribution to the accounting profession. Other notable awardees included Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and Babcock University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo.

2. President Bola Tinubu joined world leaders at the Vatican to inaugurate Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who succeeded Pope Francis as the 267th Bishop of Rome. Tinubu attended the Mass at the Pope’s invitation. Tinubu, a Muslim, described his presence as a gesture of national unity and interfaith harmony, stating that “unity in diversity” remains a work in progress for Nigeria.

A lighthearted moment occurred when Tinubu met opposition figures Peter Obi and Kayode Fayemi, and all three exchanged friendly remarks. The President also met with Nigerian Catholic bishops, led by Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, who thanked Tinubu for facilitating their Vatican visits and encouraged deeper Church-government collaboration. Tinubu is expected back in Abuja on May 20.

3. FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has dismissed claims of a feud with suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, calling him his “political son” and blaming unnamed individuals for fueling the crisis. He said he’s not fighting Fubara but those trying to seize power without merit.

Their rift, which has been going on since 2023, may be easing after reports that Fubara apologized to Wike, a move praised by elder statesman Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe as a step toward peace. Wike also denied plans to run for president in 2027, saying he won’t contest against President Tinubu, whom he supports. He added that the opposition currently has no strong challenger to the president.

4. The United States has extended its Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to 41 countries, including the UK, Germany, France, and other close allies, enabling their citizens to travel for tourism or business without traditional visas. Instead, they use the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for pre-screening.

Despite their growing global presence, Nigeria remains excluded from the program. Nigerian citizens must continue applying for traditional B1/B2 visas through embassies and consulates. Key reasons include a lack of reciprocal visa access for Americans, security considerations, and visa overstay concerns.

While no African country currently qualifies for the VWP, the U.S. has made limited improvements. For example, Nigerian travelers may renew nonimmigrant visas without interviews if the visa expired within the past 48 months, a recent upgrade by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria. The VWP is reviewed regularly and hinges on reciprocity, passport security, and low immigration risk. Inclusion of new countries like India or Nigeria would require significant diplomatic and policy shifts.

5. Former U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. The diagnosis, confirmed last Friday after he sought medical attention for urinary symptoms, revealed a high Gleason score of 9, indicating a fast-growing and severe form of cancer. However, it is hormone-sensitive, suggesting that treatment can manage it. Biden and his family are considering treatment options, likely involving hormone therapy. Experts note the cancer is not curable at this stage but may still be controlled for years.

The news follows Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race due to health concerns and age-related criticisms. Vice President Kamala Harris replaced him as the Democratic nominee. Leaders across the political spectrum, including Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have expressed support and well-wishes.

Biden has been a longtime advocate for cancer research and relaunched the “cancer moonshot” initiative in 2022, aiming to cut cancer deaths significantly by 2047. His commitment was partly due to the 2015 death of his son, Beau, to brain cancer.