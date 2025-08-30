Red Alert: 13,595 Persons Missing in Nigeria

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has disclosed that about 284,400 people remain officially registered as missing across the globe.

The organisation revealed this in a statement to mark the International Day of the Disappeared, commemorated annually on August 30.

The statement, which was obtained by The News Chronicle, reads “In 2024 more than 94,000 people were registered as missing by their families with the Family Links Network, bringing the current number of registered missing people to approximately 284,400.

“From our experience this is only a fraction of the true number of missing people out there,” the statement read.

The Red Cross stressed the urgent need for greater empathy, noting that disappearances leave devastating scars on families and communities. According to the organisation, missing persons, including victims of enforced disappearances, are among the most painful and lasting consequences of war, violence, natural disasters and migration.

“Behind each missing person is a family living in anguish and uncertainty, struggling with the pain of not knowing what has happened to their loved one.

“This suffering is compounded by economic, legal, administrative, psychological and psychosocial challenges as well as the need for their suffering to be officially acknowledged and for someone to be held accountable,” it stated.

In Nigeria alone, the ICRC said 13,595 families — 68 per cent of them female-headed — are still searching for 23,659 missing persons. The report added that 59 per cent of those missing were minors at the time of their disappearance, with 67 per cent of the cases recorded in Borno State.

The organisation noted that it has been offering humanitarian support to the families of missing persons since as far back as the Franco-Prussian war of 1870. Through tracing services and family reunifications, it continues to provide relief.

By June 30 this year, the ICRC reported 451 new cases in Nigeria, while 515 cases were successfully resolved.

“We have also facilitated the family reunification of seven unaccompanied/ separated children.

“Worldwide, every minute they help four people that have been separated from their families by conflict, violence, migration and disasters to call their loved ones.

“Every hour, we help clarify the fate and whereabout of two missing people.

“Every day, we help to reunite 20 people with their families,” the statement noted.

The ICRC explained that beyond family tracing, it supports households with psychosocial counselling, livelihood assistance, and awareness campaigns to ensure they can access services from other agencies.

“In 2025, we have helped more than 960 families to restore or maintain family contact.

“We carry out accompaniment programmes to provide mental health and psychosocial support to the families, livelihood support when needed.

“We carried out orientation about their rights and available services for them to receive support from other organisations and institutions.

“We have completed cycle in Borno (6) and Adamawa (9),” it stated.

The Red Cross also highlighted its collaboration with Nigerian authorities to strengthen response to missing persons cases.

“For instance, only in relation to the missing and the dead we work with the National Emergency Management Agency, the Ministry of Defense for Identification of military personnel, the Ministry of Health in relation to forensic facilities.

“We have had relevant engagements with the National Human Right Commission, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Ministry of Women Affairs, among others,” it said.

The ICRC further urged that families of missing persons must not face stigmatisation or exclusion for their search efforts.

“Solidarity and support initiatives created by families of missing persons should be supported.

“They constantly demonstrate great resilience to overcome the challenges caused by the disappearance,” it added.

On the International Day of the Disappeared, the organisation said it stands in solidarity with families and communities still searching for loved ones.

“As we commemorate this day, we renew our commitment to advocate for the rights of the disappeared, calls for increased and continuous efforts to search for missing persons and to provide answers to their families.

“Let us stand together, amplifying the voices of the families of the disappeared and work towards a world where no one must endure the pain of uncertainty.

“Continuous efforts are needed to search for those who are missing and provide information on their fate and whereabout to their families.

“Time does not heal, acknowledgement, answer and respect do,” the statement concluded.